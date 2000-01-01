server.js for Node

Batteries on
Everything you need is loaded by default
socket.io
Realtime channels in a couple of lines
Modern ES7+
Use async/await and forget Callback Hell
Documented
Many tutorials and docs for productivity
Secure
Sane defaults & great libraries underneath
Extensible
[upcoming in 1.1]
Powerful server for Node.js that just works so you can focus on your awesome project:
// Include it and extract some methods for convenience
const server = require('server');
const { get, post } = server.router;
// Launch server with options and a couple of routes
server({ port: 8080 }, [
get('/', ctx => 'Hello world'),
post('/', ctx => console.log(ctx.data))
]);
Simplicity is a great virtue but it requires hard work to achieve it and education to appreciate it. And to make matters worse: complexity sells better.― Edsger W. Dijkstra
Getting started
There's a whole tutorial on getting started for beginners but the quick version is to first install
server as a dependency:
npm install server
Server requires Node.js 7.6.0 or newer. Node.js 8.9.x LTS is recommended for long-term support from Node.js.
Then you can create a file called
index.js with this code:
// Include the server in your file
const server = require('server');
const { get, post } = server.router;
// Handle requests to the url "/" ( http://localhost:3000/ )
server([
get('/', ctx => 'Hello world!')
]);
Execute this in the terminal to get the server started:
node .
And finally, open your browser on localhost:3000 and you should see 'Hello world!' on your browser.
Documentation
The library is documented here:
Full Documentation
Subscribe here to receive tutorials when released. Tutorials are good for learning while the documentation is good for reference/quick use once you know the basics.
You can also download the repository and try the examples by browsing to them and
node . inside each of them in
/examples.
Use cases
The package
server is great for many situations. Let's see some of them:
Small to medium projects
Everything works out of the box, you get great support for most features and you can easily tap into Express' middleware ecosystem. What's not to love?
Some of the included features: body and file parsers, cookies, sessions, websockets, Redis, gzip, favicon, csrf, SSL, etc. They just work so you will save a headache or two and can focus on your actual project. Get a simple form going:
const server = require('server');
const { get, post } = server.router;
const { render, redirect } = server.reply;
server(
get('/', () => render('index.pug')),
post('/', ctx => {
console.log(ctx.data);
return redirect('/');
})
);
API design
From the flexibility and expressivity of the bundle, designing APIs is a breeze:
// books/router.js
const { get, post, put, del } = require('server/router');
const ctrl = require('./controller');
module.exports = [
get('/book', ctrl.list),
get('/book/:id', ctrl.item),
post('/book', ctrl.create),
put('/book/:id', ctrl.update),
del('/book/:id', ctrl.delete)
];
Real time
Websockets were never this easy to use! With socket.io on the front-end, you can simply do this in the back-end to handle those events:
// chat/router.js
const { socket } = require('server/router');
const ctrl = require('./controller');
module.exports = [
socket('connect', ctrl.join),
socket('message', ctrl.message),
socket('disconnect', ctrl.leave)
];
License
Licensed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for the full license.
Author & support
This package was created by Francisco Presencia but hopefully developed and maintained by many others. See the the list of contributors here.
I love using my work and I'm available for contractor work. Freelancing helps maintain
server and my other open source projects up to date! I am also on Codementor so if you want to learn more Javascript/Node.js/etc contact me there.
You can also sponsor the project, get your logo in here and some other perks with tons of ♥